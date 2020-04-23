New Delhi: After Goa and Manipur were declared as coronavirus-free states, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday evening declared his state as corona-free. However, he requested everyone to maintain social distancing and follow the Centre’s guidelines. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tripura Reports First COVID-19 Case as Udaipur Person Tests Positive | Highlights

The development comes after the second patient recovered and got discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus on Thursday. Also Read - Artists in Tripura Use Puppets to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus | Watch

“The second corona patient of Tripura has been found negative after consecutive tests. Hence, our state has become corona-free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow the government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” he said in a series of tweets. Also Read - Committed to Development of Northeast: PM Modi on Pact to End Bru Refugee Crisis in Tripura

📌UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after

consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe. Update at 08:20 PM, 23th April — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 23, 2020

In another tweet, the CM thanked all the doctors, healthcare staffs, frontline warriors and public for making Tripura a corona-free state.

“I thank all the Doctors, Healthcare staffs, all frontline Warriors and public for making Tripura a Corona-free state. By maintaining social distancing and proper guidelines, we shall try our best to maintain this. May Mata Tripurasundari bless us,” he said.

On April 15, the first COVID-19 patient of the state was discharged from hospital as she recovered and tested negative in consecutive tests.

The 46-year-old woman from Gomati district tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6 and was admitted to Agartala Government Medical College and Gobinda Ballav Pant Hospital.

On April 10, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus. Both the TSR personnel and the woman had travelled in the same train on March 19. Tripura so far had reported only two COVID-19 case.