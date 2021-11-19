New Delhi: After PM Modi announced that the Centre will repeal of three farm laws, over 32 farmer unions of Punjab said they will hold a meeting on Saturday (November 20) to take a final call on the government’s announcement, future course of the agitation, and its stand on Minimum Support Price (MSP).Also Read - Could Not Convince Farmers About Benefits Of Farm Laws: Agriculture Minister Tomar Expresses Regret

In the meantime, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s decision-making body meeting is slated for November 21. As per a report by India Today, the final call on the agitation and demands related to MSP will be discussed in this meeting. Also Read - Explained: 3 Possible Reasons Why PM Modi Repealed The Farm Laws?

At various protest sites, the farmer unions earlier in the day performed special ‘yagnas’ and danced to drum beats at the Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu border points soon after PM Modi announced repealing the farm laws. Also Read - Statesmanlike Move: Amit Shah on PM Modi's Decision to Repeal Farm Laws

However, the farmers were worried about the implementation of the announcement and stated they would not budge till the contentious laws were revoked in Parliament and there was a favourable decision on minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers at the Ghazipur border said the special ‘yagna’ was held so that hundreds of farmers who died during the protest can rest in peace.

Taking part in the ‘yagna’ Rajender Yadav, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers union, said, “This is a happy moment for all of us. Finally, the voices of Indians who have been supporting the cause have been heard. It is not just our victory, but the victory of the entire nation.”

“This is the first time that the voice of farmers from across the country reached the prime minister. I hope that he will maintain the dignity of his position and keep his promise,” he added.

Some farmers expressed apprehension over the revocation of the farm laws and wondered whether it was another ‘jumla’ (rhetoric) ahead of the Assembly election in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

Farmers have been demanding that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee the minimum support price for crops.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the ongoing anti-farm laws protest will be withdrawn only after the three contentious legislations are repealed in Parliament and legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops made.

“The protest will not be withdrawn immediately, we will wait for the day when the farm laws are repealed in Parliament. Along with MSP, the government should talk to farmers on other issues too,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

He also asked people not to celebrate or distribute sweets now as the “struggle” has to continue.

“Today we have a meeting of our nine-member team of Samyukt Kisan Morcha scheduled at the Singhu border head office. The final decision will be taken there,” Tikait said.

(With inputs from PTI)