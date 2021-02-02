New Delhi: A day after Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) allowed theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity from February 1, states such as Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat have allowed cinema halls to increase occupancy from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. Also Read - Delhi: Sero Survey Shows 56.13% People Developed Antibodies, Govt Says All Must Follow COVID Guidelines

Issuing guidelines, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday said adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are must for maintaining COVID guidelines.

Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the ministry said, releasing a set of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In all, four states, including West Bengal, so far have allowed theatres to operate at full capacity. On the other hand, experts believe that large film releases will only happen towards the end of March as revision of occupancy cap is a state subject.

The West Bengal government on Monday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls and multiplexes, as per a notification. Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100 per cent occupancy without any restrictive seating arrangement, it said. The government had earlier restricted sitting to every alternative seat.