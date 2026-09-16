After Gurugram, another hit and run accident in Lucknow: Woman dragged for long distance on car’s bonnet

After Gurugram, another hit and run accident in Lucknow: Woman dragged for long distance on car’s bonnet

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After Gurugram, another hit and run accident in Lucknow: Woman dragged for long distance on car’s bonnet

Lucknow Hit-And-Run: After the hit-and-run incident in Gurugram, in which a woman almost died after a car rammed into her bike and fled the scene, another similar incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where a woman was dragged by a car for several meters on the bonnet and then run over by it. The incident took place near Janeshwar Mishra Park in the Gomti Nagar Extension police station area. A young man is allegedly accused of hitting his girlfriend with his car near the Janeshwar Mishra Park area and then fleeing the scene. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

The driver has been identified as Shahnawaz, who ran over the victim, Anamika, with his car.

A woman was allegedly hit by a car during a dispute near Janeshwar Mishra Park. According to reports, the woman, identified as Anamika Singh, and Shahnavaz had been in a relationship for around a year. The incident reportedly occurred after Anamika spotted Shahnavaz with another… pic.twitter.com/HJlD2kVRMr — India.com (@indiacom) September 16, 2026

According to the eyewitness, the victim had gone to Janeshwar Mishra Park to have tea. Meanwhile, her alleged boyfriend, Shahnawaz, arrived in the car with another female friend. Seeing Shahnawaz with another woman, furious Anamika started an argument with the man. During the argument, she came in front of the car.

Shahnawaz and his female friend got into the vehicle and began leaving. Meanwhile, Anamika tried to stop the car and stood in front of the vehicle.

In the viral video, the man can be seen accelerating the car, dragging Anamika on the bonnet and then running over her.

The accused man then fled the scene.

Following the incident, the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint. Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections.

Gurugram Hit And Run Case

A female biker, who almost died after a car rammed her bike in Haryana’s Gurugram On Sunday. The incident took place near Golf Course Road when the woman was riding an Aprilia RS 457 Sports bike with a group of other bikers. A sedan car started chasing her and the driver of the vehicle attempted to stop her. When she refused, the driver hit her bike with the car and fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on camera mounted on the victim’s bike.

Police arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.