After Gurugram, another hit-and-run case in Delhi: 2 youths hit woman biker in Hauz Khas, FIR registered

Two youths rammed into a woman biker in Hauz Khas on the night of September 11-12.

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After Gurugram, another hit-and-run case in Delhi: 2 youths hit woman biker in Hauz Khas, FIR registered | Image: AI

Delhi Hit-And-Run: The case of woman biker Shivani Chauhan, aka Sia, who was allegedly chased and rammed by a car while riding a bike on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, shocked the country, raising questions about women’s safety. While the case is still under investigation following the arrest of main accused Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish, another hit-and-run case has surfaced from Delhi, which took place a day before the Golf Course Road incident, where two youths rammed into a young woman biker in Hauz Khas on the night of September 11-12.

According to Delhi Police, the victim woman filed a complaint three or four days after the incident. Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed under relevant sections. A police team examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas, however, the incident took place where no CCTV was installed. On September 15, police received a complaint from the victim’s lawyer. When contacted again, the complainant confirmed that she would return to Delhi following her recovery.

Police also examined CCTV footage from adjoining areas to verify the occurrence; however, the incident could not be traced in the available footage.

Following the developments, officials stated that police remain in continuous contact with the complainant and is undergoing recovery in her hometown.

The police further added that she will soon cooperate with the investigation following her recovery.

“We are seized of the matter, and an FIR has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Police is in continuous contact with the complainant as she is under treatment in her hometown and recovering. She will be joining the investigation soon,” said South Delhi DCP.

A police team is investigating the matter and continuous efforts are being made to verify the facts.

Two accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, Kalyan Bainsla and Lavneesh, were sent to 14-day judicial custody on September 18.

The next hearing in the case is on October 1.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)