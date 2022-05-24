New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate over Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Masjid, Taj Mahal and Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, a new controversy is brewing in Amritsar, Punjab. Several media reports have claimed that an Akal Takht leader has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to make significant changes in Golden temple—preeminent spiritual site of Sikhs. Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, one of the five clergy or seats of power (popularly known as the Golden Temple) in the Sikh religion has asked SGPC to replace the harmonium from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) with traditional string instruments. He asserted that the harmonium was introduced by the British and doesn’t resonate with the real traditions of the Sikh community.Also Read - Video: Fire Breaks Out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar; Patients Evacuated

'Harmonium Has Colonial Roots'

Defending his demands, the Akal Takht Jathedar claimed that Harmonium has colonial roots and an inappropriate medium for delineation of Gurbani— a Sikh term used to refer to various compositions by the Sikh Gurus and other writers of Guru Granth Sahib.

A group of music scholars have extended their support to Akal Takht Jathedar. Backing their claims, they opined that Guru Nanak Dev ji, who was considered as the first-ever Kirtan singer in Sikhism, did not use harmonium as the instrument was not a part of Indian or traditional Sikh music. Harmoniums were introduced only after Britishers came to India and as a part of their intervention they imposed the instrument on Sikh traditions.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhai Balwant Singh Namdhari, a master in Gurmat Sangeet, reiterated that the harmonium was an invasion by the British. “We had met the Akal Takht Jathedar with a demand to revive string instruments. It is good that they are taking steps in this direction”, he added.

Is it Possible to Remove Harmoniums From Golden Temple?

Removing harmoniums from golden temple will not be easy as every day a group of 15 ragi jathas (hymn singers) sing about 31 ragas over a span of 20 hours—an activity which completes the spiritual vibe of that place.

Reports claimed that of the total singers, only 5 can use string instruments and perform without the harmonium.