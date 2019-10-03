New Delhi: Continuing the debate on India’s citizenship list, Karnataka government on Thursday announced its ‘big plans’ to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state to identify illegal migrants.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government is holding discussions with the Centre on working toward an Assam-like NRC, while there are ongoing talks for implementing the citizen list across the country.

The Karnataka has already held two meetings discussing the urgency of an NRC list for the state, especially in Bengaluru where people from many states and countries have moved in large numbers, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya had earlier stated that there are more than 40,000 “illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants” posing “a threat” to the security of the state.

Surya had sought the extension of NRC to “weed out” the immigrants stating that they had taken refuge in the state as well as other parts of the country after the process for updating the NRC register in Assam became more stringent.

Karnataka’s decision comes days after Haryana, Delhi, and the BJP in West Bengal have been mulling over the implementation of the contentious list. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed a resolution against the citizen list, jointly moved by the ruling Trinamool Congress, Left Front and Congress.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a seminar on the NRC (Amendment) Bill in Kolkata and said that it is clear that West Bengal needed change and the time has come for the change.

Meanwhile, last month, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the NRC will be implemented in his state as well, and that the state government was working at a fast pace for procuring family IDs for the same purpose.

Notably, the Union Home Ministry released the final list of NRC in Assam on August 31, that excluded over 19 lakh people.