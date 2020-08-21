New Delhi: Following the footsteps of Haryana government, Chandigarh administration on Friday announced that all shops and establishments, barring essential stores, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Weekly Markets in Delhi to Resume From Monday on Trial Basis, Six Feet Distance Between Stalls

"All shops and establishment (except Essential Shops and Services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders," read the order.

Earlier today, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced a partial lockdown on all weekends across the state. In a tweet, he informed that all offices and shops, except essential, will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.

All shops and establishments except essential shops will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/dusZ7BIxsH — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

Haryana registered over 50,000 cases with its highest single-day spike for the fourth day in a row on Thursday recording 996 coronavirus cases. The total number of cases in the state stands at 50,926, while the death toll rose to 578 with 11 more COVID-19 fatalities.

The announcement came as a surprise as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said that the weekend lockdown ‘served no purpose’ to contain the spread of the disease, and had asserted that the government had no plans to impose any further lockdown.