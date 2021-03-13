Ranchi: Days after the Haryana government allowed 75% reservation in private sector, the Jharkhand government on Friday approved an employment policy allowing 75% reservation in private sector jobs. The state government said that the jobs with up to salary of Rs 30,000 per month will be reserved for local people. The move from the state government comes days after Haryana notified its policy of reserving 75% jobs in the private sector. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Class 9 Student Pregnant After Being Raped by 7 Men For 6 Months

According to a report by Indian Express, sources said that the Jharkhand government will announce the new policy in the next week of the Assembly session, probably on March 17. It was also reported that a few modalities are yet to be decided and the new policy will be announced in the Assembly soon. The development comes as the state government had earlier said that the government was contemplating a reservation policy for locals.

As per the Economic Survey, the unemployment rate in Jharkhand has gone up to a peak of 59.2% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, before gradually falling to 11.3% in January 2021. However, in January 2020, the unemployment rate stood at 10.6%.

The move to allow reservation in private sector comes days after Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with stakeholders in Delhi to discuss a draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2021.

However, one major issue they are likely to face during the implementation of the local reservation policy is identification of the beneficiaries in the state.