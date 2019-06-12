New Delhi: After heatwave, a severe dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening. This Monday, Delhi experienced hottest June ever with the mercury rising to 48 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had predicted a dip in temperatures and Skymet had also said heavy rain was expected across the National Capital Region.

Heavy dust storm hits Janpath Road and India Gate, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WqiYvZq8Kq — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

“Earlier, the wind used to come from the western side of Rajasthan. However, the direction of the wind has changed. As a result, we have witnessed a temperature fall of two-three degrees in all the North Indian states. It is expected to continue for the next three days and there will be a full respite to the heat wave in the region,” a senior Met department official told news agency ANI.