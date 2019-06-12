New Delhi: After heatwave, a severe dust storm hit the national capital on Wednesday evening. This Monday, Delhi experienced hottest June ever with the mercury rising to 48 degrees Celsius.
The IMD had predicted a dip in temperatures and Skymet had also said heavy rain was expected across the National Capital Region.
“Earlier, the wind used to come from the western side of Rajasthan. However, the direction of the wind has changed. As a result, we have witnessed a temperature fall of two-three degrees in all the North Indian states. It is expected to continue for the next three days and there will be a full respite to the heat wave in the region,” a senior Met department official told news agency ANI.