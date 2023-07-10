Home

News

India

After Heavy Rains in Himachal’s Manali, Flood Waters Swallow Massive Bus in Seconds | Watch

After Heavy Rains in Himachal’s Manali, Flood Waters Swallow Massive Bus in Seconds | Watch

Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Update: In one such visual that emerged from Manali, a massive bus of the state road transport corporation was seen being swallowed up by water and swept away in seconds.

Himachal received 271.5 mm average rains during the current monsoon season from June 1 to July 9,

Himachal Pradesh Rains Latest Update: After heavy downpour lashed the state for the past two days, scary visuals of bridges being swept away and cars floating like paper boats have surfaced on the social media. These visuals narrate the scale of destruction that was triggered in Himachal Pradesh in the last wo days.

Trending Now

In one such visual that emerged from Manali, a massive bus of the state road transport corporation was seen being swallowed up by water and swept away in seconds. It was more scary to imagine the potential damage caused if the deluge sends these heavy vehicle crashing into residential buildings.

You may like to read

Himachal Rains: 14 Dead So Far

As per the state officials, the flood situation in Himachal which was triggered by 72 hours of heavy rainfall, has claimed 14 lives in the hill state and not just this, the IMD has predicted more rains for the state in the days to come.

After the heavy rains, the road connectivity in the state has been severely affected and state traffic police said the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been shut due to landslide.

Sukhwinder Sukhu Urges All to Stay Indoor

In the meantime, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu urged to people to stay indoors for the next 24 hours.

“I want to request all residents of the state, please stay home for the next 24 hours because very heavy rain is expected. We have started three helplines — 1100, 1070, 1077. You can call up these numbers to share information about anyone stuck in the calamity. I am available round the clock to help you,” he said in a video message.

Massive Damage In Himachal

Heavy rains have caused massive damage to the state — washing away bridges, roads, vehicles and even shops in some parts.

Several bridges and Highways have been washed away by the strong current of water. Taking to Twitter, several users have shared terrifying visuals of the effects of flash floods and extremely heavy rains.

20 Stranded Tourists Rescued In Manali

As per PTI report, over 20 people stranded in Manali were rescued but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the third day on Monday.

The state is bracing for another day of downpour with the meteorological department issuing a “red” alert for “extremely heavy rain” on Monday, a day after heavy rain pounded the state, triggering landslides, damaging houses and leaving several people dead.

Using anchored rope, harness and crane, a team of the 14th battalion of the NDRF rescued six people stranded in Nagwayin village due to the rise in the water level of Beas River in a late-night operation on Sunday, officials said.

876 Bus Routes Affected In State

As many as 876 bus routes of Himachal Road Transport Corporation were affected and 403 buses were stuck at different places due to heavy rains.

Himachal received 271.5 mm average rains during the current monsoon season from June 1 to July 9, against normal rainfall of 160.6 mm, an excess of 69 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES