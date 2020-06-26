New Delhi: After Hindustan Unilever said it would drop the word ‘fair’ from one of its products following massive criticism that it promoted racism, world’s biggest cosmetics firm L’Oreal has announced it would remove words referring to “white”, “fair” and “light” from its range of products, Reuters reported on Friday. Also Read - 'Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone most influential Indians'

Prior to this, Hindustan Unilever had announced that it will remove 'Fair' from the name of its skincare brand 'Fair & Lovely'.

Taking about the decision of re-branding, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman at HUL recently had stated, "We are making our skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty. In 2019, we removed the cameo with two faces as well as the shade guides from the packaging of Fair & Lovely and the brand communication progressed from fairness to glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin."

The step by these firms have been taken in the wake of the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter movement.