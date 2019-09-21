New Delhi: A day after joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega ‘Howdy Modi’ event, US President Donald Trump will call on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM Modi. As per a senior administrative official, Trump will meet both the leaders in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Last week, while speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump had hinted at meeting PM Modi and Khan. “I’ll see Prime Minister Modi and I will — we’ll — be meeting with (prime ministers of) India and Pakistan,” Trump had said on Sept 17.

“President Donald J Trump will be travelling to Houston for ‘Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams Bright Futures’ event. That will be the day wherein he will travel on to Ohio where he will be joined by Prime Minister Morrison of Australia where they will visit Pratt industry and celebrate US economic relationship with Australia,” news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Upon his arrival on Monday (September 23), Trump will hold his first event in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA session. “That key event will be the global call to protect religious freedom”, the official said

“After that the President is scheduled to meet with the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon (Jae-in) of South Korea,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On his second day, i.e on Tuesday (September 24), Trump will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly. After that, he will hold a number of bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian PM Narendra Modi.

Since his re-election in May 2019,PM Modi had met president Trump twice – first on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan and second during the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. With the meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders would be meeting for the fourth time in as many months.

The meeting in New York is expected to set the tone of bilateral relationship between the two countries over the next few years. Meanwhile, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Houston today for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event on Sunday. Later, he will address the UNGA on September 27 in New York.