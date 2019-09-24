New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Tuesday meet US President Donald Trump at 9: 45 IST (12:15 local time) on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Ministry of External Affair said in a statement.

The meeting comes a day after Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, Trump once again pitched in to arbitrate on the Kashmir issue as the tensions between India and Pakistan has seen no let-up so far. However, the US President emphasized that he would mediate only if both sides wanted him to.

Notably, PM Modi on Monday addressed the United Nations Climate Change Summit 2019, in New York. What left the members at the assembly stunned was Trump’s surprise appearance to attend the address of PM Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Being amongst the first set of speakers at the summit, Modi told the world, “The time to talk is over and the world needs to act now.” Modi added, “We should accept that we are not doing enough to overcome the serious problem of climate change. India is here today not just to talk about this serious issue but to also present a roadmap to resolve it.”

On Sunday, Trump had shared the dais with Modi at the mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event held at Houston, in a very rare gesture. Speaking at the event for around 30 minutes, Trump had said that the US and India are forging an “even stronger security partnership”, with both sides set to conclude “several new defence deals very soon”.

Before that, the two had met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, where the Kashmir issue was also brought up. Modi, in clear terms, had said that all issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature. “All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them,” Modi maintained.

Besides Kashmir, the two leaders had discussed a wide range of issues including trade and others. “We are talking about trade, we’re talking about military and many different things. We had some great discussions, we were together last night for dinner and I learned a lot about India,” Trump said.