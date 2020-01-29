New Delhi: A day after the video of comedian Kunal Kamra asking questions to journalist Arnab Goswami went viral leading to two airlines barring Kamra from flying, SpiceJet too imposed an embargo on the comedian. “SpiceJet has decided to suspend Kunal Kamra (for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight yesterday) from flying with the airline till further notice,” the airline said issuing a statement.

IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months. Air India banned him until further notice.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took notice of the incident and ‘advised’ other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, stating “offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers the safety of air travellers”. Following the minister’s remarks, Vistara said it will “review and follow due process in such cases”.

Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday. “In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour,” IndiGo tweeted in the evening. “Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers,” it added.

In a video clip posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he is seen asking Goswami if he is a “coward or a journalist”.

While Goswami can be seen sitting in the plane and watching something on his laptop with his earphones plugged in, Kamra is heard as telling him, “Viewers want to know if Arnab today is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for the national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi.”

“You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab? Who are you?” Kamra can be heard as saying in the video clip.

“You know, you do not deserve my politeness. This is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula’s mother whose caste you were discussing on your…show. I know this is not allowed. This is fine. It’s fine if it is not allowed. I’d go to jail for this.

“But this is for Rohith’s mother. And go…find time and read that 10-page suicide letter that Rohith wrote so that you have some emotion or some heart or you just become human. Do that. Do that you in your free time. You nationalist.” Kamra can be heard as saying.

