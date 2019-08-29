Ahmedabad: In the wake of the intelligence inputs about the infiltration of the Pakistan trained commandos through Kutch, security has been beefed up at the Kandla port.

As per inputs, Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutch area, via sea route to create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat. (Also Read: Days After Terror Alert in Tamil Nadu, NIA Today Raids 5 Locations in Coimbatore)

A statement by Adani Ports and SEZ said, “inputs had been received from coast guard station that Pakistan-trained commandos have entered the Gulf of Kutch through the Harami Nala creek area and they are believed to be trained with underwater attacks.

“It is therefore directed to take utmost measures of security and prevent any untoward situation in Gujarat state. It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch,” the statement read.

Adani Ports and Logistics has issued a security advisory to shipping agents in Mundra where it has informed them about the alert. “It is advised that all ships at Mundra port take utmost security measures and maintain a vigilant watch,” reads the advisory. According to the security advisory, Mundra port is maintaining security-level alert 1. It has also enhanced security measures on the shore.

It must be noted that the terror alert came two days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a major festival in the western region of India. Goa is also on high alert for the same reason, however, no terror attack is feared in the state, a News18 report said.

Meanwhile, intelligence has also warned of planned terror attacks by the infiltrators at places of worship and other vital installations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As a result, the police have beefed up security at places of worship, railway stations and other places where there is a large concentration of people.