New Delhi: After issuing guidelines, the Delhi government on Monday night issued another fresh order and said industrial establishments in the city will be permitted to function in staggered business hours.

The Delhi government also asked the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to not prevent anyone allowed by authorities from performing the duty.

Issuing the late-night order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that to ensure safety at offices and workplaces, employers on best efforts basis should make sure that 'Aarogya Setu' app is installed by all employees.

“Industrial firms whose registered name starts with A to L may function from 7.30 AM to 5.30 PM while other firms who name starts with M to Z may function from 8.30 AM to 6.30 PM in Delhi,” Dev said in the order.

The order further stated that RWAs shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties, which has been permitted under these guidelines.

However, any person violating the measures prescribed by the Delhi government will face action, the order stated.

While announcing the lockdown relaxations earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that shops in markets will be allowed to open on odd-even basis.

He also added that the buses with 20 passengers will ply on roads, and metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, barber shops and saloons will remain closed till May 31. All kinds of shops will be allowed to open in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that the restaurants can open for home-delivery and takeaways but dining facilities will not be allowed till May 31.