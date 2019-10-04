New Delhi: Union Ministers’ visit to universities campuses is taking a violent turn these days. Days after a scuffle broke out between Jadavpur University students and Union Minister Babul Supriyo, a fresh clash ensued on Thursday between two groups of students during a seminar on Article 370 at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus where Union Minister Jitendra Singh was also present.

Singh was invited to deliver the lecture at a talk show “Abrogation of Article 370: Peace, Stability and Development in J&K and Ladakh”, organised by the varsity at Convention Centre.

However, this did not go down well with the Left-wing students. They were seen raising slogans like “Kashmir hai Kashmiriyo ka, Hindustan ki jangir nahi,” (Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and is not the property of India).

In response to that, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists staged their own protest and went on raising slogans like “Kashmir se KanyaKumari, Bharat Mata ek hamari,” (From Kashmir to KanyaKumari, India is one).

A video of the incident was also posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between two groups of students during a seminar on #Article370 at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi, today. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was speaking at the seminar. pic.twitter.com/KOLU18Cyo7 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

At the end of event, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh tweeted, “Overwhelming response to the talk on “Abrogation of Article 370” by Jitendra Singh is a clear indication that JNU community supports “one nation, one Constitution” in one voice. Protest by a handful is a clear indication that freedom of expression is valued in our country.”

Meanwhile, Jitendra Singh said at the JNU, “I’m confused, the greatest protagonist of Art370 was none other than Pt. Nehru & he himself said on record that this is going to be a temporary provision. So whom are we opposing? We are opposing our own patriarch, our own ideologue, as you accept him.”