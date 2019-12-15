New Delhi: Before a standoff between police and students at Jamia Milia Islamia campus could calm down over the Citizenship Amendment Act, another one of a similar kind broke out between police and protesting students in Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday. This is the second such violent protest happening in a day.

As per updates, police fired tear gas shells at protesters outside the AMU campus after protesters pelted stones at them. The protest took a violent turn when police tried to pacify the agitating students on the campus.