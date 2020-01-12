New Delhi: In a show of solidarity, Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on Sunday addressed a gathering at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, where masked miscreants had attacked teachers and students last week.

Tharoor said, “A religious test has been introduced in our Constitution for the first time ever in India. The NPR [National Population Register] is the backdoor way of implementing NRC [National Register of Citizens] by this government.”

Speaking on the JNU violence, Shashi Tharoor said that the “real tukde-tukde gang in the country is the ruling government” and that that there is a larger agenda against the university by the ruling government.

Tharoor further asserted that Congress-ruled states will not cooperate when it comes to NPR or NRC.

“Rohingya Muslims are persecuted too but their only misfortune is that they belong from the Muslim community and that is not approved by this government, “the Congress MP said.

Tharoor, who also joined protests at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh, prior to his JNU visit, is the first prominent Congress leader to have visited the agitating campuses in the national capital.

"आप ही हैं इस शहर की शान, आप ही हैं इस देश की जान।" Dr Shashi Tharoor at Shaheen Bagh today.

While addressing the protesters outside Jamia, Tharoor said, “Dissent is very precious in our country. Universities like Jamia and JNU have been sites for very shameful misbehaviour.”

“In Jamia, by the police themselves, who burst into the hostels and library, and seriously injured and even killed a couple of students, while in JNU, we saw the police standing idle nearby when thugs and goons entered the campus and attacked the students,” he added.

Addressed a packed throng of students at Jamia Millia with INC Delhi President Subhash Chopra. So thick were the crowds & so blocked the traffic that we had to walk the last fifteen minutes to reach the site. But the audience's enthusiasm made it all worthwhile.

He further termed the CAA as a violation of the Constitution of India and said that the law discriminates by imposing for the first time a religious test as part of the Citizenship Act.

However, the Congress leader also faced protests outside the Jamia campus when he was addressing the crowd. The protesters raised posters and slogans of ‘La ilaha illallah’ when he was delivering the speech.