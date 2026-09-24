After Jamui, another molestation surfaces from Samastipur in Bihar, 4 arrested

Samastipur Viral Video Case: Days after Jamui incident, a video of a girl being molested in Samastipur is going viral on social media. The incident occurred on the Budhi Gandak Dam Bypass Road in the Karpurigram police station area.

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After Jamui, now another molestation surfaces from Samastipur in Bihar, 58-second video goes viral (TV grab)

Samastipur: Another case of molestation of a girl has come to light in Bihar just days after Jamui incident. A video of a girl being molested in Samastipur is going viral on social media. The incident is said to have occurred in the Karpurigram police station area. It is reported that the girl was traveling with a young man on the Budhi Gandak Dam bypass road. They stopped for a while along the way. The girl was taking photos when some local youths arrived.

The police have so far arrested four people in connection with this case. They are currently conducting inquiries, but no FIR has been filed. The police are currently investigating the entire matter. The identities of the people seen in the video and other information related to the incident are being gathered.

What is the whole matter?

It is alleged that the youths began abusing the girl. They then molested her. They are also accused of twisting her hand. Someone filmed the entire incident, and this video is now rapidly going viral on social media. This video is approximately 58 seconds long. It is being reported that the youths who molested her are residents of Jagatsinghpur village. However, based on the viral video, the police are investigating the entire matter. The allegations will only be confirmed after the investigation.

The police have also become active after the video surfaced. The Superintendent of Police of Samastipur has described the matter as serious. He said that the viral video is being investigated and those involved in the incident will be identified. The police have assured strict action in the matter.