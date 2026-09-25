After Jamui, Samastipur cases, another girl harassed in popular tourist site in Bihar; Third incident in a week

Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Jha said the FIR was registered against six unidentified youths on the basis of his own statement. Police have included the viral video as crucial evidence in the investigation.

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After Jamui, Samastipur cases, another girl harassed in popular tourist site in Bihar; Third incident in a week (Image: Videograb, enhanced with AI)

A fresh video showing the alleged harassment of a minor girl at a tourist spot in Bihar’s Banka district has surfaced on social media, leading police to register a case against six unidentified youths. The video is reportedly from Mandar Parvat (also known as Mandar Hill) in the Bounsi police station area. It shows a group of young men surrounding a girl and allegedly misbehaving with her. In the footage, one youth appears to hold and twist her arm, while another is seen trying to hit her with a slipper. A third person can be seen carrying a stick.

The video has been edited with music and has spread widely across social media platforms. However, police are still checking when the incident actually happened. Although September 3 appears as the date on the video, preliminary investigation suggests that the footage could be around six months old.

Bounsi police said their social media team received the video through WhatsApp on September 22. After receiving the clip, a police team visited Mandar Parvat and found that the location shown in the footage appeared to match the tourist site.

According to a report in TOI, the police have registered a case on their own against six unidentified people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Investigators are trying to identify the people seen in the video and determine their role in the alleged incident.

Banka case follows similar incidents

The Banka video has emerged shortly after similar alleged harassment cases were reported from other parts of Bihar.

In Samastipur, police arrested four people after a video showing a girl allegedly being harassed in public surfaced online. Police said the footage was linked to an incident near an embankment in Jagatsinghpur village. The video reportedly came to the authorities’ attention on September 23, while the incident itself was believed to have happened about a week earlier.

Police took action after verifying the video and registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS, POCSO Act and IT Act. Reports said the identity of the girl had not initially been established, making the case particularly sensitive.

The Samastipur case came only days after a separate incident in Jamui, where a Class 10 girl and a teenage boy were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group while returning from coaching classes.

A video of that incident was also circulated widely online. Police subsequently arrested three people and continued looking for other suspects. The case was registered under the POCSO Act, among other laws.

Bihar Police have also warned against sharing videos that reveal the identity of victims. Following the Jamui case, authorities reportedly sent notices to several social media accounts that had circulated the footage without protecting the victim’s identity.

Police clarify another viral video

Meanwhile, police in Madhepura have rejected claims that another viral video showed the harassment of a girl.

According to the police investigation, the footage was recorded outside a school and showed an argument between male and female students after their half-yearly examinations. Authorities said there was no evidence of molestation or a similar offence in that particular video.