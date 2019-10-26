New Delhi: As the nation gears up for celebration on the eve of Diwali, police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers in markets and popular areas of Delhi following several threat messages from terror outfits like Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Security measures have been amped up and the highest alert is at heavily crowded markets in localities like Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Karol Bagh. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has instructed all senior officers to build up anti-terror steps in the heavily populated parts of the national capital.

“Due to high footfall at Ghazipur market, extra force has been deployed and patrolling has also been increased in the area. Officers in civil dress are also there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh told news agency PTI.

All senior police officers of south Delhi, including the DCP and the additional DCP, have begun patrolling the district, another senior officer said.

Security at all major malls, theatres, and two dozen vital installations including government buildings have also been beefed up. Further, a general alert was also sounded to other metros and popular cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, along with major cities like Ahmedabad.

Although no specific terror threat inputs have been received, an alert was sounded in wake of series of threat letters pouring in from across the border after the abrogation of Article 370 that snatched away the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, a letter was received by the Rohtak Railway Superintendent stating that JeM was likely to target 11 railway stations and six temples across the country. JeM had said that the explosions will be in retaliation of the killings of its militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

The few named targets in the letter include railway stations in Rewari, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Mumbai City, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Kota and Itarsi, and temples in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP, UP and Haryana.