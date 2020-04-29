Bhopal: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh announced that it will distribute one crore packets of a Kadha (herbal decoction) claiming that it will boost immunity and keep Coronavirus away, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now advocated use of yoga, chants and music as part of the treatment of the infection. Also Read - Andy Murray Against Resumption of Tennis Season Before Coronavirus is Contained

"Many diseases are cured with love but when it comes to infections like Covid-19 even the mother can't touch her son. So, along with the prevailing system of treatment, elemental practices in Indian traditions can be tried," Chouhan was quoted as saying by the Indian Express following video conference with religious leaders.

"Maybe we will come out with a module for treatment. It could even reduce the death rate," he said. He also suggested songs, bhajans and shlokas to boost the morale of COVID-19 patients.

On Monday Chouhan launched ‘Jeevan Amrit Yojana’, under which 50 gram packets of kadha powder are being distributed across the state.

“Our sages and vaidyas (ayurveda doctors of the past) have created medicines which increase immunity and we remain healthy. The special trikuta churna-kadha prepared by our AYUSH department is very effective in increasing immunity,” Chouhan had said.