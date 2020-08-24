New Delhi: After Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, another senior Congress leaders among 23 ‘dissidents’ whom Rahul Gandhi allegedly accused of ‘colluding’ with the BJP at today’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, has clarified that the 50-year-old leader never made such remarks, either in CWC or outside. Also Read - 'No One Can Save Such a Party': Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Senior Congress Leaders 'Colluding' With BJP

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP also said that a section of media was wrongly attributing that in the CWC, he had told Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by the 23 'dissidents' to interim chief Sonia Gandhi was written at the behest of the BJP.

"A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC, I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-'let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP'" the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister tweeted today.

“What I said was, yesterday, some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP and in that context I said ‘It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign'”, he added.

A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP" — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 24, 2020

Notably, earlier today, there were reports that the 71-year-old leader had offered to resign as he defended the letter at the CWC meet.

The letter in question was written by 23 senior leaders of the party to interim chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking ‘effective’ and ‘visible’ change in the party leadership. At the CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi was reported to have attacked the 23 leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi at a time she was unwell, accusing them of doing so in ‘collusion’ with the BJP.

The reports of the said outburst have since been denied by chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala as well.