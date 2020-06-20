New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order mandating a five-day institutional quarantine for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in the capital city is likely to be withdrawn, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting sources. Also Read - 'Recall Medical Staff, All Leaves Cancelled', Delhi Govt's Advisory to Hospitals Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The development comes hours after CM Arvind Kejriwal opposed to the proposal at the DDMA meeting, which ended inconclusively."Why the separate rule was employed in case of Delhi", CM Kejriwal reportedly said at the meeting.

Yesterday, Baijal had ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He had also directed that after the five-day institutional quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.