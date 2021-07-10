Haridwar: Pictures showing tourists violating Covid-appropriate behaviour and social-distancing norms in Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri Ghat have come to light, just when a massive gathering at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls invited a public outrage amid the ongoing pandemic and fears of a possible third wave.Also Read - Mother Dairy Milk Price Rise by ₹2/Litre in Delhi-NCR. Check New/Revised Rates of All Milk Variants

One of the tourists told news agency ANI they were not scared of Covid-19. “We feel like we have come out of jail after 2 yrs. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of COVID-19. We have come here before 3rd wave,” the tourist said.

Prior to this latest incident, viral videos showing a large number of tourists bathing at Kempty falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms in Mussoorie circulated online, drawing public ire. The incident forced the Uttarakhand administration to cap the limit of tourists allowed to bathe at famous Kempty falls to 50 at a time.

Uttarakhand | Devotees throng to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar as state govt eases COVID-19 restrictions. "We feel like we have come out of jail after 2 yrs. There is a huge crowd. We are not scared of COVID-19. We have come here before 3rd wave," says a tourist pic.twitter.com/o7nhZ84WdS — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

The Dehradun district administration also announced strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the hill station. “During weekends the tourists coming from outside the state to Mussoorie would have to produce negative RT-PCR report with mandatory registration on government portal and documents of their hotel booking at Kuthal Gate check post. Only those having these documents would be allowed,” Dehradun SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said.

Meanwhile, a fresh case of the Kappa strain of Covid-19 has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar. The 66-year-old patient, who was found infected with the strain, is dead. The strain was detected during the genome sequencing exercise. This detection of the new strain came a day after two cases of the Delta plus strain were found in Deoria and Gorakhpur. Two cases of the Delta Plus variant have been reported from Uttarakhand. Both Delta plus and Kappa have been declared as variants of concern.