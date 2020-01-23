New Delhi: At a time when a number of states are voicing their concerns over the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) and passing anti-CAA resolutions in the state assemblies, the Rajasthan government on Thursday said it will introduce a similar resolution in the state assembly against the CAA on Friday. An announcement to this effect was made by state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Stressing on the need for the Centre to listen to the voice of the people protesting against the CAA, Sachin Pilot said that the democracy of the country weakens if there is no dialogue between people and the government.

“We are requesting the central government to reconsider the CAA. The Constitution of the country has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals,” Pilot said.

The statement from the Congress leader comes after Kerala and Punjab in the past one month have passed similar resolutions in their respective state assemblies seeking the withdrawal of the CAA.

He earlier had also said that the Rajasthan Assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA in this session.

Saying that the legality of the CAA should be decided by the Supreme Court, he said everyone has the right to express their disagreement to the CAA.

“People have the right to express their disagreement to the CAA in a peaceful manner and within the boundary of the law,” he said. Pilot also added that his government does not support people who take law in their hand.

The development comes as Punjab on January 17 passed the anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly. Notably, the Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking its withdrawal.

The controversial legislation grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sigh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.