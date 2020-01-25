New Delhi: After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to have passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assembly on Saturday. The resolution was passed amid protests from BJP MLAs.

Kerala was the first state to have opposed CAA after the amendments were passed in Parliament in December last year. On December 31, the Kerala Legislative Assembly asked the Centre to scrap the CAA. The resolution was backed by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Indian National Congress. Lone MLA of the BJP in the 140-member Assembly marked his dissent.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenships to non-Muslim (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain) migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan fleeing religious persecution.

“It is divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all. Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people. CAA also envisages cancellation of the registration of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders, if they violate any law,” the resolution that the Punjab Assembly has recently passed said.

Several pleas against CAA have been filed in the Supreme Court which, in its last hearing, refused to put a stay on CAA.