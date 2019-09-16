Lucknow: After Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted at introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has now come out in support of the exercise in Assam. Not only that, CM Yogi also said that he would introduce a similar drive in Uttar Pradesh if the need arose.

“These things are being implemented phase-wise and I feel that when Uttar Pradesh will need an NRC, we will do so. In the first phase, it has been Assam and the way it is being implemented there, it can be an example for us,” the Chief Minister told The Indian Express.

Further, Adityanath stated that the NRC exercise was brave and crucial for national security, adding that it would block the rights of the poor being taken away by illegal immigrants.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hinted at introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, along the lines of Assam. His statement came ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. “At present, Justice Bhalla is working on NRC. I also said that we will also implement it (NRC),” Khattar had said.

Of the total 3.29 crore, 3,11,21,004 people were included while more than 19 lakh were excluded from the Assam Final NRC which was released on Aug 31.

Notably, several opposition parties have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to implement NRC in Assam. A couple of days ago, while hitting the streets against the National Register for Citizens published in Assam, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had rued that people were being asked to prove their citizenship 72 years after freedom and reiterated that she won’t accept any such exercise in her state.