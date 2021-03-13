West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Days after urging the farmers in West Bengal to not support BJP in the upcoming polls, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said he is visiting West Bengal’s Nandigram today, where he will hold a mahapanchayat (public meeting). The meeting of Rakesh Taikait comes Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Hospital With Medical Advice, To Take Rest For Few Weeks

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, Rakesh Tikait on Saturday urged people not to vote for the BJP and accused the party of looting the entire country. Tikait said this at a mahapanchayat (a public meeting) in Kolkata. The BKU leader’s agenda for Bengal visit includes discussing the issue of MSP and the three controversial farm laws with the farmers of the state. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among Star Campaigners For West Bengal Elections | Complete List Here

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari are contesting against each other in Nandigram. Also Read - Bengal Election 2021 March 12 Roundup: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Files Nomination From Nandigram; TMC to Release Manifesto on March 14

Tikait, who is leading a massive farmers’ protest against the three central agriculture laws at the Delhi-UP border, was received in Kolkata by Trinamool MP Dola Sen.

Tikait’s visit to Nandigram comes barely 3 days after Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries to her foot, head and chest when she was campaigning in the constituency after filing her nomination papers. She had told reporters that four-five unknown people pushed her and shut the car door on her.

On Wednesday, Tikait had said that he will go to Kolkata this week to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, but claimed he is not supporting any political party.

Saying that the farmers are distressed, and election will be discussed with them, Tikait said he is not going to West Bengal to seek votes.

“I will go to Kolkata on March 13. The clarion call for a decisive struggle will come from Kolkata. We will talk to farmers there and urge them to defeat the BJP,” the BKU leader said. He was in Ballia to address a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’.

Tikait said the farmers’ movement would continue and that he is ready to negotiate with the central government. “If the Indian government talks, we will talk,” he added.