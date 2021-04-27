Dehradun: Soon after the last ‘shahi snan’ of Kumbh Mela took place on Tuesday, ‘corona curfew’ has been ordered in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district from Wednesday (April 28) till 5 am on May 3. The curfew is being imposed in the urban areas of Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur, and only essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours, said the Haridwar District Magistrate. Also Read - Udit Narayan Recalls Last Call From Shravan Rathod From Kumbh Mela, Says 'Why Did He Go There?'

The decision was announced after a large number of people took a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Chitra Purnima in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar today. The shahi snan on Tuesday was held despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal on April 17 to keep the Kumbh mela only “symbolic amid the coronavirus crisis” stressing that it would give a boost to the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following which Swami Avdheshanand said, “We respect PM Modi’s appeal. Saving lives is sacred. I request people to not gather for the ritual bath in large numbers and follow all Covid protocols.” And later, several akhadas said that “this is the end of Kumbh” for them. Also Read - Ex-Nepal King Gyanendra Shah, Wife Test Positive For COVID After Returning From Kumbh

However, despite this, today’s shahi snan witnessed people flouting COVID-19 norms as they were not wearing face masks and not even maintaining social distance. The first Shahi Snan was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second and third were held on April 12 and 14. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Says 'Kumbh Mela Shouldn't Have Taken Place' in His Viral Instagram Video - Watch

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand reported 96 deaths and 5,703 cases, the highest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The infection has killed 2,309 in the state, which has reported 1,62,562 so far, a Health Department bulletin said. Dehradun district reported the maximum 2,218 cases on Tuesday, followed by Haridwar (1,024), Nainital (848), Udham Singh Nagar (397), Uttarkashi (242), Chamoli (214), Tehri (204), Almora (189), Pauri (132) and Pithoragarh (98). There are 43,032 active cases in the state while 1,13,736 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.