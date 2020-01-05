Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Saturday opined that every non-BJP party, be it the rival JD-U, all of them should join hands in order to defeat the saffron party. Notably, Bihar is currently ruled by JD-U in alliance with the BJP.

The RJD leader asserted that his party would join hands with anyone to throw BJP out of power.

“It’s important for all non-BJP parties, be it, anyone, Nitish Kumar or any A, B, C, D good or bad, to come together against BJP. There should be no pick and choose. We will join hands with anyone to throw BJP out of power,” news agency ANI quoted Raghuvansh Prasad Singh as saying.

His statement comes at a time RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday gave a call to dethrone Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, Lalu Yadav had said, “Do Hazar Bees, Hatao Nitish” (Oust Nitish from power in 2020). This comes amid a recent war of words through posters between the RJD and the JD(U).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the JD(U) had come up with a poster which portrayed the erstwhile Lalu-Rabri (Devi) regime as one with “broken roads, students studying in lantern light, bloodshed and people holding guns”. The poster, however, highlighted the “developmental work” of the state government and its “corruption-free” image.

To this, the RJD hit back with its own version, which alleged scams and poor governance by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Bihar Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year.