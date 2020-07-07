New Delhi: Days after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued guidelines for holding meetings of parliamentary standing committees, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday announced COVID-19 guidelines for holding parliamentary panel meetings. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas District Likely to go Under Complete Lockdown For 14 Days

The guidelines were issued after a series of meetings were held between Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajya Sabha Secretary General and other officers related to the matter.

Here are the guidelines:

1) All members of the panel meetings will mandatorily have to maintain social distance.

2) Only two staffers from each ministry or department will be permitted to attend the meeting.

3) There will be no exchange of hard copies of documents, papers, reports during the meetings. Only soft copies will be circulated in the meetings.

4) Members can mark their attendance outside the Committee rooms. Members will be advised to keep their supporting staff at the minimum to avoid violation of Covid-19 rules.

5) All members will be asked to confirm their participation in meeting well in advance.

6) Part of preventive measures, hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, face covers/masks will be given to all members, secretariat staff and officials attending the meetings.

However, the Central government has not yet decided on the date of starting the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Media reports suggest that the dates could be announced in the last week of August or first week of September.

Last week, the Lok Sabha had issued guidelines on holding meetings of parliamentary standing committees with the physical presence of members in Parliament House with some restrictions.

As per the guidelines, no printed material should be used for the purpose of sitting and all documents related to the sitting should be sent to the members in soft copy format.