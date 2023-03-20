Home

After London, Khalistan Supporters Attack Indian Consulate In San Francisco; Fresh Visuals Emerge

Visuals shared on social media showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

The Khalistan supporters shouted pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises.

San Francisco: Amid the Punjab government's crackdown on Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday. The latest development was reported hours after vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London. Visuals shared on social media showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

Unacceptable

Khalistani miscreants attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed

Khalistani flags from consulate building @POTUS @VP @SecBlinken ,it’s shocking that no action taken by your Govt till now@SFPD Are you sleeping 🤔?@IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/p5Wdu2LRdg — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 20, 2023

The Khalistan supporters shouted pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises. However, some of the flags were soon removed by consulate personnel even as the group reportedly spray-painted a call to ‘free Amritpal’ on the outer wall.

Even as there was no immediate response from San Francisco police, the incident has prompted sharp criticism from Indian Americans.

Taking to Twitter, Major Surendra Poonia said it was unacceptable and shocking that no action was taken by the government.

“Unacceptable Khalistani miscreants attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate building,” Poonia tweeted.

Talking about the recent attacks on the Indian consulates in UK, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the British authorities should take measures to not let it happen.

“It’s utterly shocking that this was allowed to happen. The real problem is not inside the High Commission but on the premises outside which is the responsibility of the local authorities, in this case the British Authorities, to protect. If the British Police are completely derelict in their duty & they allow this nonsense to happen, this is a major insult that we can’t tolerate,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI.

At least one man was arrested after the Indian High Commission in London was attacked allegedly by the Khalistani extremists on Sunday. The violent incident prompted India to register its strong protest with the British government.

