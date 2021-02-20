Coronavirus Latest Updates: Apart from Maharashtra, four other states in the country are also witnessing a rise in daily coronavirus cases. In the past week, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have seen a spike in daily coronavirus cases, triggering worries for Centre. Looking at the rising cases, the Centre said all must follow the coronavirus guidelines. Also Read - Coronavirus: BMC Seals 1305 Buildings After Mumbai Reports 2749 Cases

Issuing a statement, the Union Health Ministry said that similar to Maharashtra, "Punjab has also shown a sudden spike" in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in the past seven days with 383 new cases in seen in 24 hours.

Maharashtra has witnessed a spike in new coronavirus cases in the last week, prompting the Uddhav Thackeray government to impose fresh restrictions in a number of cities of the state. The development comes after the state accounted for the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in India as of Friday. In the past 24 hours, 6,112 daily new cases were reported from the state.

The Centre has also said in the statement that while Kerala continues to report a high number of coronavirus cases, over the past seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh.

Moreover, the Centre has stressed on the importance of adhering to the Covid protocols and appropriate behaviour for breaking the chain of transmission and containment of the spread of Covid-19.

The Centre said that 18 states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The Ministry earlier in the day said that the daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 14,000 after nearly 22 days taking India’s tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048.

A total of 13,993 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,78,048 which translates to a national recovery rate of 97.27 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Notably, the country’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.