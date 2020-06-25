New Delhi: After Delhi and Maharashtra, now Gujarat government has capped the price of Coronavirus test in private labs to Rs 2,500, against the Rs 4,500 allowed earlier. The decision was taken after receiving many proposals and examining rates of COVID tests in other states. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: 3,390 Fresh Cases, 64 Fatalities in 24 Hours; Total Tally at 73780

The Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) had also written to the state government to lower the prices of corona tests which had been fixed by the Gujarat government at Rs 4,500.

"At present, the corona tests in Gujarat hospitals and medical colleges are being carried out free of charge and around 4,000 to 4,500 tests are being carried out daily. A patient having corona symptoms, after a prescription from an MD, can have himself or herself tested for Covid-19 at a private lab. The private labs used to charge Rs 4,500 for each test but after Gujarat High Court's guidance and many requests from various stakeholders, the core committee headed by Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani decided on Wednesday that from now on, the private Laboratories shall charge only Rs 2,500 per test. This order is effective from today itself," Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

“For such tests carried out from samples collected from homes, the charges will be Rs 3,000. Thus, we have had reduced the cost of corona tests in the state in public interest. If we receive any complaints that hospitals, or laboratories are charging more, their licences and approvals will be cancelled,” added Patel, who also holds the Health portfolio.