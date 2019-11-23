New Delhi: Hours after he joined hands with the BJP and took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday sacked Ajit Pawar and replaced him with its state President Jayant Patil as party’s new Legislature group chief.

The decision to sack Ajit was taken at a NCP meeting convened by party supremo Sharad Pawar. A resolution passed at the legislature wing’s meeting said that Ajit’s actions defied the party’s policies. Besides, the resolutionalso said that Ajit Pawar’s right to issue a whip were also revoked.

“A resolution was passed unanimously that party does not endorse Ajit Pawar’s decision and he has been removed as NCP legislative party leader. Till the election of new leader, Jayant Patil is given responsibilities of the post”, senor party leader Nawab Malik told reports after the meeting, which comes after the dramatic developments of the morning.

TV reports claimed that 42 of 54 NCP MLAs including Dhananjay Munde, who was reportedly with Ajit Pawar, also attended the meeting which took place at YV Chavan Centre.

Earlier in the day, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had clearly stated that Ajit’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal and not that of the NCP. “We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” he added.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief’s nephew, had been elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections.