Goa Crisis LIVE: In fresh trouble for the Congress in Goa, the party said five of its 11 MLAs in the state have gone “incommunicado”. Following this Congress president, Sonia Gandhi asked senior party leader Mukul Wasnik to rush to Goa to “oversee the latest political developments” in the state. The development comes amid speculation that some Congress MLAs may join the Bharatiya Janata Party. For the unversed, exactly three years ago, a group of 10 MLAs from Congress had left the party and switched over to the BJP.Also Read - Goa Congress Removes Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition Amid Defection Talks

Goa Congress Crisis: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet