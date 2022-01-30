Bengaluru: After the Maharashtra government passed a proposal to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops in the state, Karnataka is likely to follow the same path. According to Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, the state government is planning to send a team to study Maharashtra’s model and will according take a decision on its implementation. Speaking to news agency ANI, Gopalaiah said, “It is newly introduced. We will send a committee to study it and will make a decision based on their report.”Also Read - Sexual Assault Case On Karnataka School Headmaster After Video Of Him Kissing Student Goes Viral

The minister, however, underlined that it is not necessary that the Karnataka government will adopt the same just because Maharashtra has, and said, “We will have to see if it helps the government and also that it does not affect businesses.” Also Read - Karnataka: Clamour to Postpone Final Year Medical Exams Grows Louder | Deets Inside

Adding to it, the Vice President of the Federation of Wine Merchants of Karnataka, Karunakar Hegde told ANI that the grape wine production in the state is not as high as Maharashtra’s. “There are more wine growers in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, there are a maximum of around 5 per cent wine traders. There are very few wineries here,” he said. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC 2022 Schedule Released on sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Exam to Begin From March 28

Opining that converting the wine business to an open market won’t be good, Hegde said, “There will be no control. This is not a better option. Government can help growers and wine producers in several ways, but not by selling wine in departmental stores.”

He also said that the sale of wine is more in urban areas compared to rural. “If the Karnataka government does what Maharashtra is doing, there might be a 5-10 per cent dip in sale of wine boutiques. In Karnataka, there is no necessity of trading by looking at other states,” he added.

Emphasising that the state has a systematic distribution and retail sale of liquor and wine, Hegde said, “Many states have come to study this (Karnataka’s system of distribution and retail sale). Here customers get all the brands, whereas, in other states, there are limited brands.”

Maharashtra on Thursday cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000. According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

In a statement, the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said, the “shelf-in-shop” method can be adopted by those supermarkets and stores that have an area of 1,000 square feet or more and are registered under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act.

However, supermarkets near places of worship and educational institutes will not be permitted to sell wine. Further, the sale of wine will not be allowed in districts where prohibition is in force. Supermarkets will have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for the license to sell wine.

(With ANI inputs)