New Delhi: After Maharashtra, three states—-Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh could become the next coronavirus hotspots as they continued to register a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Of the total 39,726 new COVID19 cases registered in a day, more than 79 per cent were detected from these states. Meanwhile, India's total cases of coronavirus reached 1,15,14,331 after 39,726 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. 154 fatalities took the death toll to 1,59,370. The total number of cases infected with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the SARS-Cov-2 in the country was 400.

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 70 districts in 16 states have witnessed an increase of cases by more than 150 per cent from March 1 to march 15. On the other hand, eighteen states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a day. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

To break the chain of the COVID-19 transmission, the Shivraj Singh-Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore. The government has also directed that those people who commute by buses must wear face masks to protect against the pandemic.

As many as 264 Covid-19 patients have emerged in Indore and 199 in Bhopal. The number of Covid patients has surpassed 800 in a single day in the state. Bhopal and Indore have reported the maximum number of Covid cases. At the same time, there are eight more districts where Covid cases are increasing and where special precautions would be taken.

The markets in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone districts would close at 10 p.m.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that the thermal screening of persons coming from Maharashtra would continue. Such passengers would have to stay in home quarantine for a week.

Coronavirus in Punjab

Punjab witnessed 2,387 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 32 more people succumbed to the contagion, the Health Department said. The infection tally climbed to 2.05 lakh and toll also rose to 6,204. The active cases also increased to 14,366 from 13,320 a day ago. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 467 cases, Ludhiana 237, Amritsar 230, Hoshiarpur 216, Mohali 214, Patiala 187 and Rupnagar 165.

To control the situation, the state government extended the night curfew in nine worst-hit districts by two hours daily, by advancing it from 9 pm onwards. The nine districts where the night curfew has been extended were Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar, all daily getting 100 plus positive cases

Coronavirus in Haryana

Haryana reported six coronavirus deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,089, while the tally rose to 2,77,268 with 633 new cases, the Health Department said.

While three fatalities were from Kaithal, a fatality each was reported from Yamunanagar, Fatehabad and Karnal districts. The new 633 cases include 104 in Gurgaon, followed by Kurukshetra (85), Karnal (95) and Ambala (91). The active cases rose to 3,957, while the recovery rate is 97.46 per cent, the bulletin said.