Kolkata: Hours after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s detention was extended for three months, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in a veiled attack on the Centre, said that such “steps are unconstitutional”. Notably, Mamata has been upset with the Centre over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, and has reiterated time and again that her government in West Bengal won’t allow the implementation of either the Citizenship Act or National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“Farooq Abdullah detention extended by three months under Public Safety Act… This is a very sad state of affairs. In our democratic country this is happening. These are unconstitutional steps,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Prior to that, Farooq Abdullah’s detention was extended for another three months under the Public Safety Act, the J&K administration confirmed amid claims that the situation in the newly created Union Territory is coming back to normalcy.

Soon after Mamata shared her opinion on Farooq Abdullah’s extended detention, Bengal BJP took to the micro-blogging website to attack her, saying that “West Bengal is burning and Mamata Banerjee is worried about Kashmir”.

“West Bengal is burning and Mamata Banerjee is worried about Kashmir. She has all the time to tweet about everything except the rioting mobs on the streets of West Bengal. Even Nero must be feeling inspired!,” the tweet read.

Notably, Northeastern states have been witnessing violent protests ever since the parliament has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Protests today intensified as mobs torched buses, set afire railway property and blockaded road while disrupting rail train and vehicular movement in various parts of West Bengal. However, in Assam- the epicentre of CAA protests, the administration in Guwahati relaxed the curfew from 9 am to 4 pm today. In Dibrugarh too, restrictions were eased till 2 PM noon.