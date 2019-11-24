New Delhi: Days after being accused of ‘manhandling’ political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir while relocating them, an allegation that it has denied, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) is now facing allegations of ‘harassing’ family members of the inmates, who had come to meet them.

The alleged harassment, which took place on Saturday, triggered protests by the detained leaders. One of those frisked, according to several reports, was the three-year-old son of one of the detainees. The child, reportedly, was subjected to ‘strip search’.

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who has taken over her mother’s official Twitter handle, posted a series of tweets, accusing the police of being ‘drunk on power.’ She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah to personally intervene into the matter.

They are being treated worse than hardened criminals. Today, a detainees 3 year old infant son was nearly strip searched & this resulted in an altercation between political detainees & JK police. Request @PMOIndia to personally look into this to take stock of the situation. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 23, 2019

The incident also triggered protests from inmates’ family members as well.

Top officers of the JKP, however, denied the allegations and said that they had, in fact, recovered 11 cellphones, which had been apparently smuggled inside, during a search operation conducted earlier in the day. Additionally, they also alleged that the inmates’ family members had demanded that they not be frisked, which, the officers said, they could not allow, as, in such a case, anything could be smuggled inside.

Earlier, the police were accused of manhandling around 30 Valley leaders, including three prominent ones, while shifting them from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where they had been detained since August 5-the day special status to Jammu and Kashmir was revoked-to Srinagar MLA’s hostel.