Niranjani Akhara on Thursday announced the end of the Kumbh Mela after many saints show symptoms of coronavirus. Speaking to news agency ANI Ravindra Puri, Secretary of Niranjani Akhara said, "In view of the deteriorating situation due to COVID-19, Kumbh Mela has concluded for us. Main shahi snan is over & many from our Akhara are showing symptoms of coronavirus."

Earlier, the Health department said that the officials had detected 1,701 Covid-19 cases in the past five days at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. These include reports of both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen tests used to detect the viral disease.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 1,701 Covid-19 cases at the Kumbh Mela were detected between April 10 and 14. The cases include commoners and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups).