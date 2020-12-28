New Delhi: BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is expected to share a stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. According to the TV reports, Ganguly will reach the national capital today where he will attend an event of DDCA at Ferozshah Kotla Cricket Ground. Also Read - PM Modi Considers Northeast as Focal Point For Nation's Development: Amit Shah in Assam

The development comes a day after Ganguly called on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour-long meeting with him at Raj Bhavan.

With assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year, there has been speculation that the former cricketer may join politics.