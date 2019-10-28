New Delhi: A 28-member delegation of European parliamentarians is expected to visit Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, October 29. Speaking to news agency ANI, government sources said that the delegation had already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval on Monday. Later in the day, they will call on vice-president Venkaiah Naidu.

“They discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370. The European Union delegation would be visiting Kashmir tomorrow”, ANI quoted the sources as saying.

Government Sources: A delegation from the European Union would be visiting Kashmir tomorrow. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval today pic.twitter.com/9YYp1xFKgx — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Notably, it would be a first visit by any foreign delegation to J&K after the Centre revoked Article 370 (that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir). Earlier, last month the Narendra Modi-led Indian government had denied permission to a senior US Senator from the Democratic Party, who wanted to visit Kashmir to see the situation ‘first-hand’.

“I wanted to visit Kashmir to see first-hand what was happening, but was not allowed by the Indian government. We had approached the government about a week ago, but were told it was not the right time to go there”, the Indian Express quoted Chris Van Hollen, the Senator as saying.

Meanwhile, the EU parliamentarians visit to the UT comes at a time when the Valley is limping back to the normalcy gradually.

Earlier this month, the authorities restored postpaid mobile services and also allowed tourists to visit the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir had been under a strict communication blockade to prevent violent protests from breaking out in the wake of against the abrogation of Article 370.