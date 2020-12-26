New Delhi: Amid the farmers’ protests around Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday transferred more than Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore beneficiary farmer families with the push of a button. Further, he also defended farm laws saying some people were misleading the farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am satisfied that now there are no middlemen, and the farmers are getting money directly. Till now 1,10,000 crore has been deposited without any cut and commission. This is good governance.” Also Read - '...in Your War Against Intolerance, Totalitarianism': Mamata Writes to Amartya Sen on Land Row

He lashed out at the West Bengal government for not facilitating PM-KISAN programme and denying benefits to 70 lakh farmers of the state. He said the state governments of different political parties in other states have, however, facilitated this PM Kisan Scheme.

Eyeing on polls, the Prime Minister targeted the Left parties for not doing anything in West Bengal when they were in the regime there, and now have reached Punjab.

Mamata Hits Back

Soon after Modi accused the West Bengal government of depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre’s flagship PM-KISAN scheme, Mamata Banerjee hit back saying that the PM was trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts. She said the Prime Minister showed his apparent concern for the farmers through a televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues.

“While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB (West Bengal) through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Modi’s virtual interaction with farmers of six states

Modi also interacted with the farmers from six different states during the event. The farmers shared their experiences with the PM-KISAN scheme and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the farmers.

All the senior Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were also present on the occasion at different places.

All about PM-Kisan scheme

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme was launched in February last year. It is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Central government. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The income support is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding or ownership of up to two hectares initially, but has been extended to all farmers in all the states, except West Bengal. The state governments and the UT administrations identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

(With agency inputs)