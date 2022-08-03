New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has changed his Twitter profile photo days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to put the national flag as the display picture on their social media accounts. RaGa’s new profile photo shows a black and white image of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding Tiranga, the Tricolour. He captioned the image,”Desh ki shaan hai, humara tiranga, har hindustaani ke dil me hai, humara tiranga (The tricolour is the country’s pride. It is in the heart of every citizen.”Also Read - Independence Day Special: Meet These 6 Indian Women Who Made History

Rahul Gandhi’s New Twitter DP

In his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi had urged people to unfurl the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and August 15 as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and put the Tricolour as the profile picture of their social media accounts as India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year.

Earlier, PM Modi had put the Tricolour, as the display picture on his social media accounts. “It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” the PM tweeted.

Following the PM, many senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G, Kishan Reddy and BJP president J.P. Nadda changed their DPs.