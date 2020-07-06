New Delhi: With further easing the lockdown norms, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday night said it will reopen the union territory to tourism soon. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Pulwama

Taking to Twitter, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has issued directions for reopening of tourism in a high-level meeting in Srinagar today.

Kansal further added that the government will issue detailed guidelines and SoP soon on the matter.

“J&K to reopen for tourism soon. Govt to issue detailed guidelines and SoP shortly: LG issues directions in high level meeting in Srinagar today,” Kansal said in a tweet.

Locked down for more than 4 months, Jammu and Kashmir follows states like Karnataka, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh, which are reopening their tourism sector as the centreal government is easing lockdown norms in the country.

The decision to open the tourism comes on a day when the UT on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,675.

The death-toll due to the virus rose to 138 following the demise of six patients over the last 24 hours.

Of the total deaths, 14 have been reported from Jammu province while Kashmir division has reported 124 deaths. Of the 246 new coronavirus cases, 36 are from Jammu and 210 are from the Kashmir valley.

There are 3,219 active cases in the union territory, while 5,318 patients have recovered from the infection so far.