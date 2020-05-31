New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), which woke up to light showers on Sunday, received rains in the evening as well, with the sunny weather, which had emerged after the morning spell of rain, giving way to light showers in the evening. Also Read - Rains Lashes Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging in Parts of City; IMD Says Heat Wave Unlikely Before June 8

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that today, maximum and mimimum temperature in the national capital will be around 35 degrees and 22 degrees Celsius respectively and had also forecast thunderstorm with hail.

Delhi witnesses weather change; visuals from near India Gate. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted maximum temperature to touch 35 degrees Celsius in the national capital today and thunderstorm with hail. (Data source: IMD) pic.twitter.com/lIYrBZo0UG — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

As a result of the evening showers, waterlogging was witnessed on Delhi’s border with Faridabad, in Badarpur.

Waterlogging near Delhi-Faridabad border in Badarpur area, following rainfall in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/Reznh7M5rE — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

The showers brought relief from intense heat for residents of Delhi-NCR, who are currently also dealing with rising number of coronavirus cases in the capital.

On a related note, the IMD today also warned of a cyclonic storm heading towards the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, which, it said, would reach the two states on June 3. Issuing a statement, the IMD said that a low-pressure area, which is developing over the Arabian Sea, will intensify into a cyclone in the next 48 hours and is likely to reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3.

Today’s warning from the IMD comes nearly 10 days after Cyclone Amphan struck West Bengal and Odisha on May 20, especially leaving a trail of destruction in the Mamata Banerjee-governed state.